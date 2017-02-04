Russia Says Embassy In Damascus Hit By Shelling, But No One Hurt

The Russian Embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus was shelled on February 2-3 but no one was hurt, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

It said one of the shells hit the space between an office and residential housing, while another exploded 20 meters away from the entrance.

"No one was hurt, but there has been some material damage," the ministry said, contending that the attack was aimed at derailing the cease-fire and peace process Russia has been pursuing in Syria.

"This crime cannot remain unpunished," the ministry said, vowing that Russia will continue its "uncompromising fight with terrorists in Syria."

Based on reporting by Reuters, TASS, and Interfax