Russia Extends Snowden's Residency Permit 'Another Couple Of Years'

Russia says it has extended the residency permit of Edward Snowden, the former U.S. intelligence contractor who disclosed archives of top-secret surveillance files.

"Snowden's residency in Russia has just been extended by another couple of years," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on January 18 in a post on Facebook.

Snowden fled the United States in 2013 and obtained temporary asylum in Russia after leaking 1.5 million documents he acquired while working as a contractor for the National Security Agency.

The materials prompted a furious public debate about the legality of some of the agency’s programs, about privacy concerns, and about U.S. snooping on its allies.

On January 17, the White House said President Barack Obama had commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, who is serving 35 years in prison for leaking classified U.S. documents to WikiLeaks.

Manning is now scheduled to be released on May 17. She was convicted in 2013 on espionage charges and other offenses.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said last week there were "some important differences" between Manning’s case for mercy and Snowden’s.

"Chelsea Manning is somebody who went through the military criminal justice process, was exposed to due process, was found guilty, was sentenced for her crimes, and she acknowledged wrongdoing," Earnest said. "Mr. Snowden fled into the arms of an adversary and has sought refuge in a country that most recently made a concerted effort to undermine confidence in our democracy."

