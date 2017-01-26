Another FSB Agent Arrested; Possible Links to U.S. Election Hacking

Russian media report that another Federal Security Service (FSB) officer has been arrested on charges of high treason in a case that may be linked to the hacking of the U.S. presidential election campaign.



The reports by the Rambler News Service and REN-TV on January 26 come a day after the newspaper Kommersant reported that a senior officer with the cyberintelligence department of the FSB -- Russia's lead security agency -- had been arrested.



Kommersant said Sergei Mikhailov, deputy chief of the FSB's Center for Information Security, had been arrested in December on treason charges.



Another Russian newspaper, Novaya Gazeta, on January 26 confirmed the Kommersant report.

It also cited unnamed sources as saying that Mikhailov was arrested during a meeting with other FSB officers in Moscow, and was taken from the room with a sack over his head.

Also arrested in December was a manager of the renowned Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab.

Kaspersky Lab confirmed the arrest to RFE/RL, identifying the manager as Ruslan Stoyanov and saying he headed Kaspersky's investigation unit.



A list on the website LinkedIn indicates that Stoyanov started working at Kaspersky Lab in 2012 and that his previous jobs included a position at the Russian Interior Ministry’s cybercrime unit in the early 2000s.

On January 26, Rambler News and REN-TV both said a second FSB officer had also been arrested last month, and identified him as Major Dmitry Dokuchayev.

Dokuchayev headed another unit within the Center for Information Security and reportedly served under Mikhailov.



News of the arrests comes as U.S. intelligence agencies continue investigating the degree to which Russian government-backed hackers penetrated computer servers and e-mail accounts belonging to the political party officials, first and foremost, the Democratic Party.



In one of his final orders as president, Barack Obama publicly endorsed the conclusions of the U.S. intelligence community and named nine top Russian officials and entities associated with the FSB and the Russian military intelligence agency, the GRU.



Earlier in January, the top U.S. intelligence official told a Senate committee that the suspected Russian cyberhacking campaign constituted unprecedented meddling into the U.S. electoral process.



Another Russian news site run by a Kremlin-connected businessman, known as Tsargrad TV, said Mikhailov had links to a Russian hacker group known as Humpty Dumpty.

That hacker group is responsible for several high-profile hacking and e-mail theft campaigns that targeted Russian business leaders.

