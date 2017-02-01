Reports: Russian Lawyer Says Ex-FSB Officers, Kaspersky Manager Charged With Treason

Two former Federal Security Service (FSB) officers and a manager at Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab have been charged with treason and accused of betraying Russia in the interests of the United States, Russian news agencies cited a defense lawyer as saying on February 1.

Attorney Ivan Pavlov said that Sergei Mikhailov, Dmitry Dokuchayev, and Ruslan Stoyanov "have been charged with treason in the interest of the United States," Interfax reported. State-run TASS carried a similar report and quoted Pavlov, who it said represents one of three men, as saying each faces a single charge.

TASS cited Pavlov as saying that investigators from the FSB believe that Mikhailov, Dokuchayev, and Stoyanov -- the Kaspersky Lab manager -- gave U.S. intelligence or security services Russian state secrets, but that "the CIA does not figure in the case." He added that: "We are talking about America, but not the CIA."

Interfax on January 31 had quoted "sources familiar with the situation" as saying that Mikhailov and Dokuchayev, the former FSB officers, were suspected of relaying confidential information to the CIA.

