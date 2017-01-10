Death Of Russian Diplomat In Greece Believed From Natural Causes

A top Russian diplomat who was found dead in his apartment in Athens died of natural causes, Russian and Greek officials say.

Andrei Malanin, 55, was found dead on the floor of his bedroom in Athens on January 9. He was the head of the Russian Embassy's consular section.

The embassy issued a statement on January 10 saying "forensic experts" concluded Malanin died of natural causes.

Greek police also said they believed no foul play was involved. There was no sign of forced entry at the scene.

