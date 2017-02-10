Russian Envoy Sees No Substantial Differences With U.S. Over Iran Deal

Russia does not have substantial differences with the United States over the Iran nuclear deal, Sergei Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to Washington, was quoted as saying by Russia's RIA Novosti news agency.

Kislyak told RIA Novosti on February 10 that Moscow intended to conduct a dialogue with Washington over the Iran deal and that those differences that did exist were of emphasis rather than substance.

Russia's envoy also said the new U.S. administration's position toward the situation in Ukraine is "more measured" than that of the previous U.S. government.

However, Kislyak told RIA Novosti that the Trump administration "had yet to formulate its approach" toward Ukraine.

Kislyak was also quoted as saying Moscow would seek the restoration of access to recreational facilities in the United States that were used by Russian diplomats.

The administration of former U.S. President Barack Obama shut down the facilities in December.

Based on reporting by Reuters, RIA Novosti, and Interfax