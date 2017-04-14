Russia, Iran, And Syria Issue Warning To U.S.

Russia, Syria, and Iran warned the United States on April 14 against launching new strikes on Syria and called for an international probe into a chemical attack there earlier this month.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who hosted his Iranian and Syrian counterparts at a trilateral meeting in Moscow, called last week's U.S. strike on a Syrian military base a "flagrant violation" of international law and warned that any further such action would entail "grave consequences not only for regional but global security."

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem said the meeting sent a "strong message" to Washington. Iran's Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that the participants warned that any unilateral action by the U.S. is unacceptable.

Washington has blamed the Syrian government for launching a deadly chemical attack in Khan Sheikhun that killed more than 80 people on April 4, and responded by striking a Syrian air base.

Moscow and Damascus have said the victims were killed by toxic agents released from a rebel chemical arsenal and warned against putting the blame on Syria until an independent inquiry has been conducted.

Russia has been Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's most important backer and has been involved in military operations on the side of Assad's government since September 2015.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa