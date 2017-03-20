Defense, Foreign Ministers Of Japan, Russia Meet In Tokyo

The foreign and defense ministers of Japan and Russia have begun meeting in so-called "two-plus-two" talks, with both sides saying regional security and a decades-long dispute over a small chain of islands will be discussed.

The one-day meeting in Tokyo on March 20 is the first of its type since the initial gathering in November 2013.

Further two-plus-two meetings were called off due to the crisis in Ukraine, when Japan joined in imposing sanctions against Moscow for its illegal annexation of the Crimea region and its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida is meeting with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, while Japanese defense chief Tomomi Inada is to sit down with counterpart Sergei Shoigu.

All four will meet for joint talks later in the day, officials said.



As the sessions opened, Lavrov said it is important the two countries "adopt common approaches" to global and regional issues.



The meetings come as tensions are on the rise in the region.

North Korea has continued with its banned ballistic-missile program with several recent launches that have sent missiles into Japanese territorial waters.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told The Japan Times that he hopes the meetings will help lead to a solution to the crisis over North Korea’s missile program.

However, the talks are not expected to lead to a breakthrough on conflicting claims to a small group of islands north of Hokkaido —called the Southern Kuriles by Moscow and the Northern Territories by Japan.

Moscow administers the islands, but Tokyo also claims them.

They were seized by Soviet forces at the end of World War II, hobbling relations ever since and preventing the two countries from signing a peace treaty to formally end the war.

Despite the conflicting claims, Kishida opened his talks with Lavrov by saying his country was prepared to discuss economic matters related to the islands.

"Taking into account the recent consultations on this issue that were held in Tokyo, I expect we will discuss joint-economic activities [on the islands]," Kishida said.

With reporting by AP, The Japan Times, and TASS