Lawyer: Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza Emerges From Coma, Condition Improving

A lawyer for Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza, Jr., who was hospitalized in critical condition for the second time in two years, says his client has awoken from a coma and that his condition has improved noticeably.

Vadim Prokhorov made the comments in a February 8 post on Facebook.

Kara-Murza, 35, fell ill on February 2 in Moscow and was hospitalized in an intensive-care unit. His wife, Yevgenia, said later her husband had suffered kidney failure and was on life support after being placed in a medically induced coma.

His family says his symptoms are almost identical to those of his near-fatal 2015 illness, also in Moscow, which he believes was the result of a deliberate poisoning in retaliation for his political activities.

Kara-Murza is a coordinator for former tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky's nongovernmental organization, Open Russia, and has advocated before U.S. lawmakers for sanctions against Russian officials and media executives.

Prokhorov said in the Facebook post that Kara-Murza's heart was functioning normally, he had been disconnected from a ventilator, and that he was conscious enough to interact with his wife, though he still was unable to talk.

Earlier this week, Yevgenia Kara-Murza said doctors had diagnosed him with "acute poisoning by an undetermined substance."

Yevgenia also told RFE/RL on February 6 that samples of her husband’s blood, hair, and fingernails had been sent to a private laboratory in Israel in an effort to determine what triggered his sudden illness.