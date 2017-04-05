Russian Lawmaker Dies After Slipping, Falling At Sauna

Russian investigators say a member of the upper house of parliament has died after slipping and falling at a sauna in St. Petersburg.

In a statement, the federal Investigative Committee said Federation Council member Vadim Tyulpanov suffered an injury in the fall on April 4 and was pronounced dead by an emergency medical team that responded.

Russian media reports said Tyulpanov, a longtime former speaker of the St. Petersburg legislature, fractured his skull when he fell.

The committee said law enforcement authorities were seeking to establish the precise circumstances and the cause of death.

Tyulpanov, 52, had been a member of the Federation Council since 2011.

He was speaker of St. Petersburg's Legislative Assembly in 2003-2011.