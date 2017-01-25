Manager At Russian Cybersecurity Firm Kaspersky Lab Arrested

Prominent Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab says a manager who headed its investigation unit has been arrested.

In a statement on January 25, Kaspersky spokeswoman Maria Shirokova confirmed a report in the Russian daily Kommersant that Ruslan Stoyanov was arrested in December.

Kommersant cited unidentified sources close to the Federal Security Service (FSB) as saying that Stoyanov's arrest might have been linked to an investigation into a deputy chief of the FSB's Center for Information Security, Sergei Mikhailov, who they said was also arrested in December.

The report said both men are charged with treason.

Shirokova said that Stoyanov's arrest "has nothing to do with Kaspersky Lab and its operations," adding that "the case is related to a period when Stoyanov was not employed by the lab."

She said the company has no details of the charges against Stoyanov.

A list on the website LinkedIn indicates Stoyanov started working at Kaspersky in 2012 and that his previous jobs include a position at the Russian Interior Ministry’s cybercrime unit in the early 2000s.

There was no immediate comment from the FSB.

Kaspersky Lab has been cooperating with the FSB on cybersecurity-related issues since 2013.

Russia's Supreme Court said in April 2016 that 28 people were convicted of high treason in 2015.

Based on reporting by Kommersant, AP, RIA, TASS, and Interfax