Russian Marathon Runner Banned For Four Years After Found Doping

Russia's track-and-field federation says veteran marathon runner Albina Mayorova has been banned for four years for doping.

The All-Russia Athletics Federation said on April 24 that the suspension was handed down by the Court of Arbitration for Sport after the two-time Olympian tested positive for excess testosterone in a test taken last year.

The ban is likely to spell the end of the 39-year-old Mayorova's competitive career.

Mayorova was the winner of the 2012 Nagoya Women's Marathon, which she finished with her best personal record of 2:23:52 hours, and is the winner of the 2013 Yokohama Women's Marathon.

Mayorova's best result at a major championship was eighth at the 2012 Olympics in London. She was also a top-10 finisher at the London, Boston, and Chicago marathons.

Based on reporting by AP and TASS