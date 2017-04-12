Russia's Navalny Calls For New Protests On June 12

Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny is calling for nationwide protests on June 12.

Navalny issued the call on his website on April 12, two days after he was released at the end of a 15-jail term that followed his arrest at a protest in Moscow.

A vocal Kremlin opponent, Navalny is seeking to build up grassroots opposition to President Vladimir Putin's government ahead of a March 2018 presidential election in which he is seeking to run.

Tens of thousands of Russians turned out on March 26 for protests that he orchestrated to highlight alleged corruption among senior Putin allies, including Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

June 12 is Russia Day, a holiday marking Russia's proclamation of sovereignty within the Soviet Union in 1990.

"We're all fighting for a better future from Russia, right? So let's get out into the streets on June 12 with the same slogans and with Russian flags," Navalny wrote.

The March 26 protests were the biggest antigovernment demonstrations in Russia since a series of rallies that Navalny helped lead in 2011-12.

Police detained more than 1,000 people in Moscow alone.

Former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkosky, a Putin foe who spent 10 years in prison and now lives in Europe, has called for protests on April 29.

Navalny did not mention that in his Internet post.