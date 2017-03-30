Moscow Court Upholds Custody Sentence Against Oppositionist Navalny

The Moscow Municipal Court has upheld a 15-day jail sentence for Russian anticorruption activist Aleksei Navalny on charges of resisting a police officer.

"The motion of Navalny's defense is denied," the judge said on March 30.

Navalny was originally sentenced on March 27, one day after he was arrested near the site of an unsanctioned anticorruption demonstration in central Moscow.

Also on March 27, the court fined Navalny 20,000 rubles ($350) for organizing what the authorities say was an illegal protest in the Russian capital.

The government says the protest was illegal because city authorities had not granted permission for a march and rally in the center of the city, and that it led to violations of public order.

In addition to Navalny, 12 members of his anticorruption organization have been given short administrative jail sentences following the March 26 protests.

A spokeswoman for the Anticorruption Foundation said the arrests were "an obvious attempt to disrupt the work of the organization."

The March 26 rallies were prompted after Navalny's organization released an investigative report with compelling allegations of massive corruption on the part of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. Navalny has campaigned unsuccessfully to force the government to investigate the allegations.

Tens of thousands of people took part in the anticorruption demonstrations in dozens of cities across Russia on March 26. Activists believe more than 1,000 were detained in Moscow alone.

President Vladimir Putin has dismissed criticism of the police crackdown on protesters during the anticorruption protests, saying anyone who breaks the law will be punished

He also suggested Navalny was using the rallies to promote himself ahead of a presidential election.

The remarks on March 30 were Putin's first public comments on the anticorruption rallies, the biggest protests against his government in about five years.

Speaking at a meeting on Arctic issues in the northern city of Arkhangelsk, Putin said that "everybody who goes beyond the bounds of the law, including those at the public gatherings, must be punished in accordance with Russian law."

Clearly referring to protest organizer Navalny without naming him, Putin said it is "wrong when somebody, some political forces try to use this [fight against corruption] in their own sordid interests, not to improve the situation in the country but for self-promotion in the political arena on the eve of...election campaigns."

Navalny has announced plans to run for president in the 2018 election, although he may be disqualified if his appeal against a felony conviction is rejected.

