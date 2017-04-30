Russia's Navalny Says Eye Damage May Be Permanent After Antiseptic Attack

Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny says his eye may be permanently damaged after an unknown assailant splashed a green antiseptic, known as "zelyonka," on his face.

Navalny wrote on April 30 that his doctor believes the liquid contained another substance that may have chemically burned the cornea and pupil of his right eye in the April 27 attack. https://navalny.com/p/5359/

The incident outside the Moscow headquarters of his anticorruption group came as Navalny seeks to run for president in March 2018 -- a direct challenge to President Vladimir Putin, who is widely expected to win a new six-year term.

Navalny wrote on his website that he continues to apply eye drops every 15 minutes, and is receiving injections as well.

"We're fighting to ensure that the vision in the eye remains clear," Navalny said. "If it doesn’t work out (and that's a possibility, alas), then Russia will have a president with a stylish white eye."

Kremlin critics are frequently targeted in guerilla zelyonka attacks. Typically, however, these assaults do not cause permanent injuries.

Navalny wrote that he does not believe anyone will be prosecuted in connection with the attack.

He made light of the incident in his April 30 post, which included a photoshopped image of himself as actor Arnold Schwarzenegger's one-eyed cyborg character in the Terminator franchise of science fiction films.

"I always said that Terminator 2 is my favorite film, so it's all my fault," he wrote.

