Russian Opposition Politician 'Warned' Regarding Nemtsov March

A lead organizer of an upcoming march to commemorate slain Kremlin critic and former Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov has been "warned" by Moscow prosecutors of possible consequences in the event of violations of public order or the law on public gatherings.

Vladimir Milov, a leader of the opposition Democratic Choice party, wrote on LiveJournal on February 23 that a district police officer handed to him a two-page warning from the prosecutor at his residence late the previous evening.

The march to commemorate Nemtsov is scheduled to be held in the center of Moscow on February 26 and has been authorized by municipal authorities.

Two previous marches to honor Nemtsov were held without any incidents.

Milov posted a scan of the official warning on the website as well.

The written "warning" openly says that Milov might face administrative or criminal charges if the march produces public disorder or inciting social enmity.

Earlier, agents of the Federal Security Service in the southern city of Stavropol reportedly threatened the organizer of a Nemtsov memorial to be held there with criminal prosecution.

Nemtsov was an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin and was shot dead near the Kremlin on February 27, 2015.

