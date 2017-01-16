Protest Artist Pavlensky Flees Russia Over Rape Allegation

Russian protest performance artist Pyotr Pavlensky says he has fled Russia after authorities there questioned him regarding allegations that he raped a woman.

Independent Russian station Dozhd (TV Rain) cited Pavlensky on January 16 as saying that he and his partner, Oksana Shalygina, left Russia for France with their children after they were questioned by investigators on their arrival from Warsaw on December 14.

Pavlensky said that a Moscow actress had filed a legal claim against him and Shalygina, accusing them of raping her.

Pavlensky denied the allegation and described it as blackmail aimed to prevent him from carrying out political activities in Russia.

Pavlensky's lawyer, Olga Dinze, told Dozhd that no formal investigation into the accusation is under way.

Pavlensky said he will seek political asylum in France if a probe is officially launched.

Pavlensky, who is known for startling protests that sometimes involve self-mutilation, says his performances draw attention to the indifference of many Russians to what he says is widespread Federal Security Service (FSB) control over society.

He spent 18 months in pretrial detention after he doused a large wooden door at the Moscow headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB) with gasoline and set it on fire in November 2015.

He was released in June and ordered to pay a hefty fine, which he refused to do.

Pavlensky has also nailed his scrotum to Red Square, sewn his lips together, wrapped himself in barbed wire, and chopped off part of his ear.

Based on reporting by Dozhd