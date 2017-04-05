Suspected St. Petersburg Bomber's Home Searched

Russian authorities say investigators have searched the apartment where the St. Petersburg subway bombing suspect lived and have questioned about 40 witnesses.

In a statement early on April 5, the federal Investigative Committee said surveillance cameras had captured the moment when suspect Akbarjon Jalilov left his building carrying a bag and a knapsack.

The committee said on April 4 that it had determined that Jalilov, 22, set off a bomb on a subway train in St. Petersburg the previous day, killing 14 people and injuring nearly 50 others. It said his remains were found at the scene.

Russia's top investigative body also said DNA evidence indicated that Jalilov -- a Russian citizen born in Kyrgyzstan -- also placed a bag containing a bomb at another subway station on April 3. That device was defused.

Jalilov's parents, who live in the southern Kyrgyz city of Osh, were questioned there by Kyrgyz authorities on April 4 and were then flown to St. Petersburg.

The suspect's mother, Odinakhon Jalilova, told journalists at the St. Petersburg airport, "I do not believe he did it."

With reporting by Interfax, RIA Novosti, RFE/RL's Kyrgyz and Uzbek services