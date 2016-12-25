Body Found At Crash Site Of Russian Military Plane -- Defense Ministry

Russia's Defense Ministry says a body has been recovered from the Black Sea after a Syria-bound Russian military plane carrying 92 people crashed early on December 25.



"The body of a person killed as a result the crash of the Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 was found six kilometers off the coast of Sochi," ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.



"The body was taken on board of a rescue ship," he added.



The Interfax news agency quoted an unnamed source in emergency services as saying "several" bodies were discovered at the crash site.



Earlier the ministry said that "fragments … of the plane were found 1.5 kilometers from the Black Sea coast of the city of Sochi at a depth of 50 to 70 meters."



The plane had vanished from radar screens shortly after taking off at 5:40 a.m. local time from the southern city of Adler, south of Sochi. The flight originated in the capital, Moscow, and had a stopover at Adler for refueling.



The plane was flying to Russia's Hmeimim airbase outside the coastal Syrian city of Latakia.





The Defense Ministry said those on board the aircraft included musicians from the renowned Aleksandrov Ensemble, the official army choir of the Russian armed forces, as well as nine Russian journalists.



Konashenkov said the military music band was flying to Latakia for a New Year's performance for Russian troops deployed in Syria.



The ministry said 84 people aboard the aircraft were passengers and eight were crew members.



Search and rescue aircraft from Russia's Southern Military District in Krasnodar and neighboring regions were dispatched for search operations early on December 25.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the missing plane and was receiving updates on the search and rescue operations from Russia's emergencies services.



Officials said a probe has been launched to determine if any violations of air transport safety regulations had taken place.

With reporting by TASS, Interfax, Reuters, AP, AFP, and BBC



