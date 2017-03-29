On Northern Tour, Putin Urges Greater Arctic Presence For Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, and other senior officials are in the Arctic archipelago of Franz Josef Land in a visit aimed in part at emphasizing Russia's role in the Arctic region.

In comments on March 29, Putin said he had ordered the government to step up the social and economic development of the region, including "large infrastructure projects, including exploration and development of the Arctic shelf and a build-up of competitiveness of the Northern Sea Route [for shipping]."

Putin also ordered the Defense Ministry and the Federal Security Service to "ensure our country's defense capacity" and "protect our interests in the Arctic."

Putin and Medvedev inspected the island of Alexandra Land, the western-most island of the 192-island group, to inspect efforts to clean up the area of tons of waste left there during the Soviet period.

Despite bitterly cold temperatures and high winds, the two men climbed an observation tower to see the area that has already been cleaned up.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and presidential aide on the environment Sergei Ivanov are accompanying Putin.

Russia has recently completed the construction of a military runway on the archipelago and has announced the goal of establishing a permanent military base there.

