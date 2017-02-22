Russian President To Travel To Central Asia

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan on February 27-28, a presidential aide has said.

Yury Ushakov told reporters in Moscow on February 22 that Putin's trip will mark the 25th anniversary of Moscow's diplomatic relations with the three Central Asian countries.

Along with Russia and 11 other Soviet republics, the three countries gained independence when the Soviet Union fell apart in December 1991.

Ushakov said that Putin will visit Kazakhstan and Tajikistan on February 27, where he will discuss mutual cooperation in economic and humanitarian issues with his Kazakh and Tajik counterparts, Nursultan Nazarbaev and Emomali Rahmon.

The Russian president will visit Bishkek on February 28 and discuss bilateral ties with Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev.

Based on reporting by Interfax and TASS