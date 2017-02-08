Russia Puts Air Force On Alert For Snap Inspection To Ensure Readiness

President Vladimir Putin has put the Russian air force on high alert for a snap inspection, the latest in a series of drills amid tensions with the West.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the drills launched on February 7 will check the air force's readiness and its ability to repel an enemy aggression.

Shoigu told military officials that special emphasis will be given to practicing the deployment of air defense systems.

"A surprise check of the Aerospace Force began today in line with the decision of the Armed Forces supreme commander-in-chief in order to assess the preparedness of military command centers and forces and to tackle training combat tasks," Shoigu said.

The maneuvers are the latest in a steady series of war games intended to strengthen the troops' readiness. Despite Russia's economic downturn, the Kremlin has continued to spend big on military training and weapons modernization amid tensions with the West spawned by the Ukrainian crisis.

Based on reporting by AP, Interfax, and TASS