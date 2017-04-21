Russia Reported Moving Military Equipment Toward North Korean Border

Russia is reported to be moving heavy military equipment towards its border with North Korea amid mounting fears of a military clash between Pyongyang and the United States.

Local media in Russia's far east say residents have witnessed large military convoys traveling by train and road toward the North Korean border since the weekend.

A video carried on local news site DVHab.ru shows a train carrying heavy military equipment, including Tor surface to air missile systems, travelling through Khabarovsk purportedly in the direction of Vladivostok, which is 100 miles from the border.

“This is the third train of equipment we’ve seen since this morning,” a man can be heard saying in Russian. The web site says local residents are in "panic" about the possibility of fallout from a nuclear bomb reaching Russia.

Both the United States and North Korea have warned about the possibility of pre-emptive strikes, with Korean leaders recently warning that a nuclear exchange is possible.

Vostok Media said local residents have seen armored personnel carriers, helicopters, and other heavy equipment travelling south on the Khabarovsk-Vladivostok highway. A Russian military spokesman was quoted as saying it was part of "routine" military exercises.

Based on reporting by the London Telegraph, Vostok Media, and DVHab.ru

