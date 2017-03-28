RFE/RL Correspondents Beaten And Robbed In Southern Russia

Two RFE/RL correspondents have been beaten and robbed by masked attackers in southern Russia.

Several assailants attacked RFE/RL Russian Service reporter Sergei Khazov-Cassia and cameraman Andrei Kostyanov as they were leaving their hotel on the morning of March 28 in Kropotkin, a town in the Krasnodar Krai.

The attackers, who wielded cans of pepper spray, seized a laptop computer, TV equipment, and personal belongings and fled on foot, leaving the minivan they arrived in behind.

The journalists were in the area to cover a planned protest by farmers. Khazov-Cassia said on Facebook that the attack came hours after police visited their hotel room to check whether they were there.

"This thuggish attack on our reporters, who were acting in their professional capacity and covering an event, is unacceptable," RFE/RL President Thomas Kent said. "We demand a full investigation, with a focus on the role of local police in the incident, to ensure that this is not another crime against journalists in Russia that is met with impunity."

With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service

