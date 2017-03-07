Putin Pardons Woman Jailed For SMS Messaging During Russia-Georgia War

Russian President Vladimir Putin has pardoned a woman convicted of high treason after sending a text message to a friend in Georgia during the 2008 Russian-Georgian war.

Putin's decree pardoning Oksana Sevastidi was posted on March 7 on the official Internet portal for legal information.

According to the document, Sevastidi must be released five days after the decree's publication.

Sevastidi, 46, was sentenced to seven years in prison in March 2016 for texting in 2008 about a Russian train full of military equipment heading toward the Georgian breakaway region of Abkhazia during the brief war between Russia and Georgia.

Human rights activists have said the case was politically motivated.

Sevastidi's amnesty come a day after the release of Yevgeniya Chudnovets, a kindergarten teacher imprisoned for reposting a child-abuse video in what she said was an innocent effort to raise awareness.

