Russia Says Two Of Its Soldiers Killed By Mortar Fire In Syria

Russia's Defense Ministry said on April 11 that two of its soldiers had been killed in a mortar attack in Syria while a third was seriously wounded, Russian news agencies reported.

"Russian professional servicemen who were in a unit of Syrian forces as instructors...came under a mortar attack from a group of rebel fighters," the ministry was quoted as saying in a statement.

"As a result of a mortar explosion, two Russian servicemen were killed," it said, adding that the wounded serviceman was being treated by military doctors.

The statement did not say when or where in Syria the attack occurred.

The latest deaths bring the number of Russian combat deaths in Syria officially acknowledged by the Defense Ministry to 29. Russian authorities say another soldier committed suicide during the first month of the operation.

Russia has backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces throughout the six-year-old war in Syria and stepped up its involvement in 2015.

