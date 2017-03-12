Russian Woman Jailed Over SMS During 2008 Russia-Georgia War, Released From Prison

A Russian woman who was convicted of high treason for sending a text message to a friend in Georgia during the brief August 2008 Russian-Georgian war, has been released from prison after being pardoned by President Vladimir Putin, her lawyer says.

Oksana Sevastidi "has just been released from prison. We will decide now where to head next," defense lawyer Yevgeny Smirnov said on March 12.

Putin's decree pardoning Sevastidi was posted on the Russian government's official legal website on March 7.

Sevastidi's lawyers welcomed Putin's clemency decree and vowed to work on her full exoneration and the revocation of her verdict.

Sevastidi, 46, was sentenced to seven years in prison in March 2016 for texting in 2008 about a Russian train full of military equipment heading toward the Georgian breakaway region of Abkhazia during the short war between Russia and Georgia.

Human rights activists have said the case was politically motivated.

Sevastidi's amnesty came a day after the release of Yevgenia Chudnovets, a Russia kindergarten teacher jailed for reposting an online child-abuse video in order to raise awareness of the case with the public and with Russian authorities.

