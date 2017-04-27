Russian Military Vessel Collides With Cargo Ship In Black Sea

A Russian naval intelligence ship has sunk after colliding with a cargo ship in the Black Sea off Istanbul, Turkey's coastal safety authority said.

All 78 sailors aboard the spy ship Liman were safe following the April 27 collision, which occurred about 40 kilometers northwest of the Bosphorus Strait, the authority said. The crew of the cargo ship was also safe.



It said 15 Russian sailors had been rescued from the sea after the collision, and the others evacuated from the ship.

The Liman collided with the Togo-flagged freighter Youzarsif H., which was carrying livestock, the coastal authority said.

The collision, which occurred in a fog that caused low visibility, tore a hole in the Russian vessel, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Russian ministry confirmed that no crew members were killed.

According to unnamed Turkish government sources, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim called his Russian counterpart, Dmitry Medvedev, following the collision.

