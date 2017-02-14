Russia Criticizes World Press Photo Award For Assassination Image

Russia's embassy in Ankara has expressed anger about the awarding of the prestigious World Press Photo Award to a photographer who shot an image of an off-duty Turkish policeman assassinating Russia's envoy to Turkey.

Russia's embassy on February 14 said the decision by the jury was "demoralizing" and showed "complete degradation of ethics and moral values."

In a statement posted to its official Facebook page, the Russian Embassy also suggested that the photograph by Associated Press photographer Burhan Ozbilici was unacceptable "propaganda of the horror of terror."

Ozbilici's image was part of a series titled An Assassination In Turkey that also won the Spot News -- Stories category.

The pictures were taken shortly before and after police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas drew a handgun and shot Ambassador Andrei Karlov dead at a photo exhibition in Ankara on December 19.

