Soviet-Era Hockey Legend Petrov Dies In Moscow At 69

Soviet-era ice-hockey star Vladimir Petrov has died at the age of 69.

Petrov died in a Moscow hospital early on February 28, local media said.

Former teammate Boris Mikhailov said Petrov died of cancer.

Petrov, along with Mikhailov and Valery Kharlamov, were known as one of the best offensive hockey lines in the 1970s.

Petrov was a member of the Soviet national ice-hockey team that won golds in two Olympic Games in 1972 and 1976, and nine world championships.

Known as the fourth all-time leading scorer in the World Championships, Petrov retired from ice hockey in 1983.

In the mid-1990s, he was president of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation.

In 2006, Petrov was inducted into the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame.

Based on reporting by Sport-express.ru and TASS