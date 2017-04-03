Blast Hits St. Petersburg Subway System, Deaths Reported

An explosion hit the St. Petersburg subway system on April 3, reportedly killing at least 10 people and injuring dozens of others.

The state-run news agency TASS and other media outlets cited unidentified sources as saying that at least 10 people had died as a result of the blast, which triggered immediate fears of terrorist attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was visiting the city and held a news conference there earlier in the day, said he had been briefed by security officials on the incident and that authorities were examining a possible terrorism link, TASS reported.

Putin said that there were dead and injured but did not say how many.

Live Blog: St. Petersburg

Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee said in a statement that the blast tore through a subway train between the Tekhnologichesky Insittut and Sennaya Ploshchad stations in central St. Petersburg at around 2:40 p.m. local time, TASS reported.

It said that there were deaths and casualties as a result of the explosion but gave no figures.

The St. Petersburg city government said at least 50 people were injured, according to TASS.

The St. Petersburg Metro said that all stations in its network had been closed.

Footage and photos posted on social media showed smoke in a Metro station and dead or injured people lying on a platform next to a damaged subway car.

The Russian Prosecutor-General’s Office said in a statement that law enforcement authorities had opened a “probe” into a blast inside a train at the Tekhnologichesky Insitut station. The statement did not give any immediate details about casualties or deaths.

A photo posted on the RIA website showed a subway car at a station with a door blown off and the interior mangled.

With reporting by TASS, RIA, Interfax, Life, Dozhd, Meduza, and Reuters