Russia Reports Two Suspected Terrorists Killed In Shoot-Out

Authorities in Russia say security personnel have killed two alleged "terrorists" in a shoot-out in the southern Stavropol region.



The National Antiterrorism Committee on April 22 said the two men were shot dead during the night of April 21-22 after they opened fire when police attempted to stop their car.



No police were reported injured in the incident.



Authorities did not identify the suspects, but the committee's press office told the state TASS news agency that they were members of a "sleeper cell" associated with the Islamic State (IS) extremist organization.



Police reportedly confiscated an automatic weapon, ammunitions, and bomb components from the suspects' car.



The National Antiterrorism Committee statement also said authorities suspect one of the slain men was the "leader" of the cell who had been trained at an IS camp outside of Russia and sent into the country to commit terrorist attacks, including "murders of religious figures and other civilians."

Based on reporting by AP, TASS, and Interfax