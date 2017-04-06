Russian Authorities Say Four Suspects In Traffic-Police Attack Killed

Russian authorities say National Guard troops have killed four men suspected of involvement in a deadly attack on traffic police in the southern city of Astrakhan.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement that the suspects were killed in a shoot-out with National Guard officers in Astrakhan early on April 6.

It said three of the officers were injured, one of them seriously.

Authorities say attackers fatally shot two traffic policemen in Astrakhan early on April 4 and fled the scene with their firearms.