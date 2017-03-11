Russia's TASS Signs Cooperation Deal With Turkey's Anadolu News Agency

Russia's TASS news agency announced on March 10 that it has signed a cooperation agreement with the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during Erdogan's visit to Moscow on March 10, TASS said.

The agreement provides for exchanges of information and photos, and will make it possible for the two news agencies to expand cooperation, it said.

Anadolu, Turkey's biggest news agency, was founded in 1920 under Turkey's first President Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

TASS was formed in 1925 as the Soviet Union's news agency with exclusive rights to gather and distribute news both inside and outside the country. It continues to be owned and operated by the Russian government today.

Based on reporting by TASS

