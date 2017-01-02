World-Cup Snowboard Competitions Called Off In Kazan

The International Ski Federation (FIS) says two snowboard World Cup competitions due to be held in the Russian region of Tatarstan's capital next month have been canceled for "financial reasons."

The FIS said in a January 2 statement that a snowboard-cross event and a parallel giant slalom scheduled for February 24-26 in Kazan had both been called off.

The federation said it was working with the Russian Snowboard Federation to look "for possible replacement competitions in Russia on the same dates."

FIS officials had visited Kazan in July and said that they were impressed by the city, which has proclaimed itself a future "sporting capital" of Russia.

Based on reporting by Reuters and Insidethegames.biz