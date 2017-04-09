Russian Officials Say at Least 50 Injured In Moscow Train Crash

Russian officials say at least 50 people have been injured, some seriously, in the crash of a commuter train and a long-distance train traveling between Moscow and the city of Brest.

Emergency Situations Minister Vladimir Puchkov on April 9 told state-run TASS news agency that 12 people were hospitalized, six in “grave” condition, in the crash that occurred on April 8 near Gerasima Kurina street in western Moscow.

Video of the crash scene showed that a least four carriages had derailed.

Casualty figures differed from various sources, with some reports saying at least 38 others were treated at the scene for more minor injuries.The injury total has increased steadily since early reports said four people had been hurt.

An official said 455 passengers were aboard the long-distance train when the accident occurred and that at least four of the crew were among the injured. Some 170 rescue workers have been sent to the site.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin has been made aware of the crash and is following the situation.

TASS said railway services in the area were suspended until at least April 9.

State-backed television channel RT showed a video it said was taken by a woman on the train just prior to and during the crash, showing her talking calmly before the carriage shakes and the lights go out.

Based on reporting by TASS, dpa, and RT