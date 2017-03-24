Reports Say Six Russian Troops, Six Militants Killed In Chechnya Fighting

Russian news agencies say six Russian national guard troops and six assailants have been killed in an attack on a military unit in Chechnya.

The reports said a group of militants attempted to gain access to the unit in a thick fog at 2:30 a.m. local time on March 24.

Six servicemen were killed in the ensuing battle, and there are wounded," the state-run TASS agency quoted an unnamed representative of the national guard forces as saying.

The representative said that six attackers were killed and that the assailants did not manage to get into the military unit.

It was the largest death toll in fighting in Chechnya in some time.

The mostly Muslim region in the North Caucasus was devastated by two post-Soviet wars between government forces and separatists.

Violence has diminished but an Islamist insurgency persists in Chechnya and other North Caucasus regions.

Based on reporting by TASS, Interfax, and RIA