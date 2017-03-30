Truck Drivers In Russia Continue Strike Against Road Tax

Hundreds of Russian truck drivers continued their strike for the third day, demanding the government repeal a road tax they say is onerous and ineffective.

An organizer on March 29 told AFP news agency the strike will continue "at least until April 15."

Mikhail Kurbatov, coordinator of the Organization of Russian Carriers, said the biggest number of strikers are in Dagestan, where "95 percent of truck drivers are participating."

He estimated that 200 truck drivers were striking in St. Petersburg and 170 in the Tyumen region.

Another coordinator, Andrei Bazhutin, head of the United Truckers of Russia trade body, was detained in St. Petersburg on March 27. He was accused of driving without a license and could face 15 days of administrative detention.

Organizers have said they expected at least 10,000 truckers to eventually take part in the strike.

The so-called Platon road-tax system was imposed in 2015, sparking a wave of protests by truckers.

At the time, the government agreed with the truckers to delay full implementation of the tax, which is scheduled to increase by 25 percent in mid-April.

Platon is managed by company owned by a son of Arkady Rotenberg, an oligarch who was once President Vladimir Putin's judo sparring partner.

Based on reporting by AFP, The Washington Post, and Gazeta.ru