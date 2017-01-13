Reports: Trump Adviser Discussed Putin Call With Russian Ambassador

News reports say President-elect Donald Trump’s national security adviser took a call from Russia’s ambassador last month to discuss setting up a conversation between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Trump spokesman Sean Spicer was quoted by the Reuters news agency on January 13 as confirming an earlier Washington Post report about the calls between Michael Flynn and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.



In a story published on January 12, the Post cited an unidentified U.S. government official as saying that the calls occurred before December 29, when President Barack Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats.



That expulsion, plus new sanctions, were announced as part of a response to U.S. intelligence findings that Russian-backed hackers had intruded on U.S. political parties and hacked e-mails.

U.S. officials had complained earlier about a multiyear campaign of harassment of its diplomats in Russia.



The Associated Press also cited a senior U.S. official as saying on January 13 that Flynn and Kislyak spoke on the same day Obama announced the expulsions.



But Spicer said the two men spoke a day earlier, on December 28, and discussed setting up a call between Trump and Putin after Trump's inauguration on January 20.



The Post quoted an unidentified Trump official as saying Flynn had earlier calls with Kislyak to express condolences for the shooting of Russia's top diplomat in Turkey and the crash of a Russian plane carrying a famed choir.

