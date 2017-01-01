Oldest Relative Of Tsar Nicholas Dies

The oldest relative of the last Russian tsar, Nicholas II, has died.



Prince Dmitry Romanov, 90, passed away on December 31 in Denmark.



Romanov was a direct descendant of Tsar Nicholas as his father, Roman Romanov, was the tsar's second cousin and godson.



He also claimed to be the head of the House of Romanov, a title that was disputed by other Romanovs.



Dimitry Romanov was born in France, where his family settled after emigrating from Russia.



He worked as a historian, banker, and author, having lived for several years in Denmark while working for a Romanov charity for Russian hospitals and orphanages.



Prince Dmitry was last in Russia in October, when he received the state Order of St. Aleksandr for his efforts in promoting Russia's historical and cultural heritage.



Tsar Nicholas, his wife, and five children were executed by the Bolsheviks in 1918 in Yekaterinburg, less than a year after the tsar abdicated during the Russian Revolution.

Based on reporting by TASS and NPR