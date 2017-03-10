Turkish President Erdogan To Meet With Putin In Moscow

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks on issues including the conflicts in Syria and Iraq, economic and energy ties, and efforts to combat terrorism.

Erdogan's March 10 visit to Moscow comes amid tension with Turkey's NATO allies and the European Union.

Erdogan was sharply criticized by authorities in Germany after making comments accusing Berlin of "Nazi" practices when several German cities canceled rallies planned by Turkish government ministers.

The rallies were to be aimed at raising support from Turkish voters who live in Europe for a Turkish referendum that would give Erdogan more powers -- a move criticized by many in the West who say it would consolidate too much power in the president’s hands.

Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters on March 9 that the agenda for the talks with Erdogan would be "as extensive as possible."

"This is a process of further normalization of our relations after certain crisis moments," Peskov said.

Relations between Russia and Turkey, regional rivals for centuries, have had sharp ups and downs in the past two years.

Turkey and Russia support opposing sides in the Syrian war, and their ties were severely strained when Turkish jets shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border in November 2015.

That incident occurred weeks after Russia launched a campaign of air strikes in Syria targeting opponents of President Bashar al-Assad's government.

Russia and Turkey now jointly support a Kazakhstan-based series of negotiations to end the fighting in Syria, and have begun coordinating military operations there in some cases.

The Kremlin said Putin and Erdogan would also discuss implementation of two energy projects, the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey and a planned natural-gas pipeline called Turkish Stream.

Many analysts look at Erdogan's trip to Moscow on March 10 as a chance for him to bolster ties with the Kremlin at a time when Turkey's relations with the West have been fraying.

Russian and Turkish media reported that the talks would include a meeting of the high-level bilateral cooperation council that will include negotiations on the possible purchase by Turkey of Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems.

With reporting by Reuters, TASS, Interfax, and TRT TV