Russia, Turkey Launch Joint Air Strikes On Islamic State In Syria

Russia's military says Russian and Turkish planes on January 26 carried out joint air strikes that targeted positions of the Islamic State (IS) militant group in the Aleppo region of Syria.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the joint strikes were carried out with the approval of the Syrian government.

"The Russian aircraft eliminated three control centers and communication posts as well as several strongpoints of insurgents," the ministry said.

According to Moscow, the strikes were carried out by Russian Su-24M bombers and Su-35S fighter planes along with Turkish F-16 and F-4 fighters.

Russia and Iran support the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Turkey backs rebels looking to drive Assad from power. However, both sides have targeted fighters of the IS militant group.

Russia, Iran, and Turkey sponsored peace talks earlier this week in Astana, Kazakhstan, but failed to reach a breakthrough on a political settlement.

