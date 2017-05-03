Putin, Erdogan To Meet In Sochi For Talks Focusing On Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to meet his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the Black Sea resort of Sochi for talks expected to focus on the Syria conflict.

"Syria problems will of course be discussed during the talks," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in comments carried by the Interfax news agency on May 3.

Russia and Turkey, which support opposing sides in the Syrian civil war, have been rebuilding their relations since a Turkish fighter jet shot down a Russian warplane on the Turkish-Syrian border in late 2015.

Erdogan, talking to reporters on May 3 in Ankara before leaving for Sochi, said a political solution to the Syrian crisis is a mutual goal for Ankara and Moscow.

Russia, Turkey and Iran have been brokering Syria peace talks in the neutral Central Asian republic of Kazakhstan.

Russia and Iran are major military backers of Syria's ruling regime, whereas Turkey supports certain rebel groups seeking to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The latest round of the peace talks, to include representatives of the Syrian government and opposition, as well as UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura, was scheduled to begin on May 3, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Putin and Erdogan are also likely to discuss bilateral trade restrictions that have persisted since their countries' falling-out in 2015.

Turkey has been trying to get Russia to remove sanctions on certain agricultural products, particularly tomatoes. Turkey recently slapped what amounts to an effective 130 percent import tax on Russian products including wheat, trying to help its importers.

Erdogan said on May 3 that he wanted Russian sanctions against Turkey be fully and quickly lifted.

Based on reporting by Hurriyet, DHA, Interfax, Reuters, and TASS