Ankara Street Renamed After Slain Russian Ambassador

The street in Ankara where the Russian Embassy to Turkey is located has been renamed in honor of Andrei Karlov, the Russian ambassador who was assassinated in December.

Authorities in the Turkish capital said on January 9 that the decision to rename Karyagdi Street after Karlov was made unanimously by city officials.

Karlov was shot dead on December 19 at a photo exhibition in Ankara by Mevlut Altintas, an off-duty policeman who shouted "Don't forget Aleppo" and other words that seemed to refer to Russia's involvement in the Syrian civil war.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had announced plans to rename the street on December 20.

Media reports in Turkey on January 10 said that the Center for Modern Arts, where the shooting occurred, had also been named after Karlov.

Russia and Turkey have supported opposing sides in the Syrian civil war, but their ties have improved substantially after being badly strained when Turkish jets shot down a Russian warplane along the Turkey-Syria border in November 2015.

They are now jointly supporting a proposal for peace talks.

Based on reporting by Haberturk, Anadolu, and Yeni Safak