Russia, Turkey Sign Agreement To Ensure Flight Safety Over Syria

Russia's defense ministry said on January 12 that it signed an agreement with the Turkish army to ensure flight safety over embattled Syria.

The ministry said that the memorandum lays the groundwork for coordination between the two countries' air forces to "prevent accidents involving planes and drones" in Syrian air space.

The ministry says a Turkish delegation traveled to Moscow to sign the agreement.

Russia has a similar agreement with the U.S. military, which like Ankara and Moscow, has been conducting air raids over parts of Syria.

Cooperation between Moscow and Ankara has grown in recent months. Late last year, Russia brought Turkey onboard as a key partner to broker a cease-fire and peace settlement in Syria after negotiations sponsored by the United Nations stalled.

