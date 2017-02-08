U.S. Senators Want Veto Power Over White House On Russia Sanctions

WASHINGTON -- A group of U.S. senators plan to introduce legislation making it more difficult for President Donald Trump's administration to lift sanctions imposed on Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

The measure, called the Russia Review Act, has both Republican and Democratic backers and comes amid growing questions about the Trump administration's policy intentions toward Russia.

Trump has repeatedly signaled he wants more cooperation with Russia in areas like the fight against international terrorism, particularly in Syria.

But his administration has made statements about Ukraine and other issues that echo Russia's perspective, in contrast to the previous U.S. administration.

Senators Ben Cardin (Democrat-Maryland) and Lindsey Graham (Republican-South Carolina) are among the group backing the legislation that would impose strict congressional oversight and veto power over the Trump administration if it sought to lift sanctions on Russia.

Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, froze assets and banned visas on a range of top Russia officials after Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula in 2014.

Ukraine, the United States, and the EU also say that Russia has supported separatist forces in eastern Ukraine who are fighting Ukrainian troops. Russia denies those charges.

More than 9,750 people have been killed in the fighting in Ukraine's Donbas region.