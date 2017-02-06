Kremlin Wants Apology From Fox News Over Putin 'Killer' Comment

The Kremlin says it wants an apology from Fox News over what it said were "unacceptable" comments one of the channel's presenters made about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking to U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview broadcast on February 5, Fox News' Bill O'Reilly called Putin "a killer."

Trump responded: "There are a lot of killers. We've got a lot of killers. What do you think? Our country's so innocent?"

Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on February 6 that O'Reilly's comments were "unacceptable and insulting."

He said the Kremlin would like "to receive an apology to the president" from Fox.

Peskov declined to comment on Trump's response to O'Reilly's remark.

He also said the Kremlin did not agree with comments by Trump that Iran was a terrorist state, but that differences between Russia and the United States should not stop the two countries from building a mutually beneficial relationship.

Based on reporting by TASS, Interfax, AP, and Reuters