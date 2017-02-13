Kremlin Suggests Sanctions Not Discussed In Flynn-Kislyak Phone Calls

The Kremlin has weighed in on a heated discussion in the United States over telephone conversations President Donald Trump's national security adviser held with the Russian ambassador to Washington in late December.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, suggested on February 13 that Michael Flynn and Sergei Kislyak did not discuss U.S. sanctions against Russia, or the possibility that they could be lifted, during the calls.

"We have already said that they did not take place," Peskov said in response to a question about the issue. He appeared to be referring to discussion about sanctions.

Flynn initially denied discussing sanctions in phone calls with Kislyak around the time the Obama administration imposed new punishments on Russia over alleged meddling in the U.S. presidential election and harassment of diplomats.

After The Washington Post quoted officials as saying the subject of sanctions had in fact come up, Flynn said through a spokesman that he could not recall, leaving open the possibility that they were discussed.

The phone calls took place weeks before Trump took office.

Trump has not commented on the issue, saying at one point he was not aware of the reports.

