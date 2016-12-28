U.S. Senator: Tough Sanctions To Hit Russia, Putin For Cyberattacks

A U.S. senator says that Russia and President Vladimir Putin will be hit with tough sanctions as a result of suspected Russian cyberattacks during last month's U.S. presidential election.

Lindsey Graham (Republican-South Carolina) said in Latvia on December 28 that Congress will investigate charges that Moscow interfered in the November 8 election and that "bipartisan sanctions [by Congress]...will hit Russia hard, particularly Putin as an individual."

Graham did not elaborate on the possible sanctions.

Russian officials have rejected any involvement in the presidential election that was won by Republican Donald Trump.

Graham is on a three-day visit to the Baltics with fellow Senators John McCain (Republican-Arizona) and Amy Klobuchar (Democrat-Minnesota), after which they will travel to Ukraine, Georgia, and Montenegro.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters