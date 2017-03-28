Reports: Russian Interior Ministry Official Shot Dead

The head of the Russian Interior Ministry's construction department has reportedly been shot dead in Moscow.

The Interfax news agency cited an unidentified law-enforcement official as saying that Nikolai Volkov was killed on March 27.

Volkov was the head of the Interior Ministry's Renovation and Construction Department.

The Interfax report said police believe the motive was robbery, suggesting that the killing was not directly related to Volkov's job.

Based on reporting by Interfax, Meduza, and Moskovsky Komsomolets